International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia bushfires continue to rage and forecasts aren't bright either

Australia bushfires continue to rage and forecasts aren't bright either

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Dozens of wildfires have burned broad swaths of Australia's east and west.
  • Firefighters are shoring up defenses ahead of hotter weather and stronger winds which are expected to bring more danger.
  • Bushfires in Australia are common yet deadly threat but early outbreak this year has made the matters worse.

Dozens of wildfires burned across broad swaths of Australia's east and west on Saturday and firefighters scrambled to shore up defenses ahead of hotter weather and stronger winds expected to bring more danger in the coming days. Temperatures of above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) were forecast for parts of Western Australia on Sunday before spreading east next week and worsening conditions in New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland, two states already stricken by devastating bushfires.

Australia's bushfires are a common and deadly threat but the early outbreak this year in the southern spring has already claimed several lives and destroyed more than 300 homes over the past week. Severe fire danger conditions are expected to continue in NSW on Sunday where about 60 bush and grass fires are still burning, according to NSW Rural Fire Service.

Firefighters strengthened containment lines by back burning around the Gospels Mountain fire, which is blazing across more than 112,000 acres (175 square miles) near Sydney's northwest outskirts, but the fire is yet to be contained. Back burns are fires deliberately lit to clear dry undergrowth. More homes are expected to be lost.

"Even if we bring in an extra 1,000 firefighters, we still don't have enough trucks and firefighters for every single home in New South Wales," NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Ben Shepherd told Sky News. Most national parks on the mid-to-north coast of the state, including in the northern Blue Mountains will remain closed until further notice as fire danger remains very high to severe, NSW Office of Environment and Heritage said on Twitter.

NSW Police said in a statement that a 51-year-old man has been charged after allegedly lighting a fire which is now out of control in the state's Northern Tablelands. Police alleged that "the man lit the fire as an attempt to backburn for the protection of a cannabis crop and perceived benefit from recovery work after the fire and made no attempt to control the blaze," they said in a statement.

In New South Wales, four people have died and 303 homes have been destroyed since Nov. 9. This year's early bushfire season in the country is expected to be long and brutal as a three-year drought has left broad swathes of Australia's east and west more susceptible to fire.

In Queensland, there were several major fires on Saturday still of concern and gusty winds were expected on Sunday, worsening conditions after 16 homes were destroyed in the past week. "Most of the state will experience high and very high conditions this weekend," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said on Twitter. "Keep on keeping on - we'll get through this together."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Runway incursion at Chennai airport: DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for 3 months

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday. Capt. Elitom...

India record best-ever medal haul in World Para Athletics Championship

India signed off the campaign at the World Para Athletics Championship with their biggest ever haul nine medals - finishing in the 24th position in the nine-day competition here. Until this edition, London 2017 had been Indias best-ever sh...

Warriors await MRI after Russell sprains thumb

Golden State Warriors leading scorer DAngelo Russell will have an MRI on Saturday after suffering a sprained right thumb in Fridays 105-100 home loss to the Boston Celtics. Russell, 23, left midway through the third quarter after having the...

Cuba cries foul as doctors head home from Bolivia

The first of around 700 Cuban doctors were scheduled to fly home from strife-torn Bolivia on Saturday as officials railed against what they charged was slander and mistreatment by Bolivias conservative interim government.Cuba said Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019