International Development News
Development News Edition

Egypt to cut prices of subsidised staples: ministry

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 22:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 22:32 IST
Egypt to cut prices of subsidised staples: ministry
"Prices of cooking oil, sugar, rice, and flour will be reduced starting the first of December," said spokesman Ahmed Kamal. Image Credit: Pixabay

Egypt is to reduce the prices of subsidized food staples from next month, the supply ministry spokesman said Saturday, as the country's economy shows signs of recovery. "Prices of cooking oil, sugar, rice, and flour will be reduced starting the first of December," said spokesman Ahmed Kamal.

He said the measures aimed to make goods available "in suitable quantities and prices". Last month, the government reinstated 1.8 million Egyptians to a food subsidy programme as instructed by President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

Also in October, fuel prices were cut by 25 piastres (0.015 US cents) a liter following several rounds of price hikes under a tough austerity programme that triggered popular discontent. The measures came after rare and small-scale protests in September calling for Sisi's removal after an exiled Egyptian businessman accused the president and top military brass of corruption.

Harsh austerity measures introduced by Sisi's government since he took office in 2014 have hit poor and middle-class Egyptians. Nearly one in three Egyptians lives below the poverty line, according to official figures released in July.

The tough reforms including subsidy cuts and a devaluation of the local currency were tied to a three-year USD 12-billion bailout loan from the International Monetary Fund secured in 2016. The IMF loan was disbursed in full earlier this year, in a boost for the economy.

Egypt's economy was sent into a downward spiral by the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak and has also been hit by jihadist attacks that damaged its vital tourism sector. But the official statistics agency said inflation fell to its lowest level in nearly a decade last month, easing to 2.4 percent compared with 17.5 percent a year earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Scientists use cytotoxic T-cells analysis to check life longevity

Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Alert level crossing gateman prevents train mishap in Odisha

A possible mishap was averted on Saturday after an alert gateman at a level crossing at VSS Nagar area here signaled an approaching superfast train to stop on seeing a herd of buffaloes crossing the tracks, a Railway official said. The buff...

UPDATE 2-White House budget official testifies in impeachment probe on Saturday

A White House budget official walked into a closed session of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Saturday, where he testified about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine. Mark Sandy, a career ...

Man robbed of Rs 12 lakh at knife point in Delhi

A 30-year-old man has allegedly robbed of Rs 12 lakh at knife point on Geeta Colony flyover, police said on Saturday. One man has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Wednesday, they said.Imran Khan, a resident o...

UPDATE 2-Britain's Prince Andrew says he does not recall meeting Epstein accuser

Britains Prince Andrew said that he had no recollection of ever meeting an American woman who alleges she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage. Andrew also told BBC television in excerpts of an interview to be aired later o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019