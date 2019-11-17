REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Fires blazed on the doorstep of a Hong Kong university into the early hours of Sunday as protesters hurled petrol bombs and police fired volleys of tear gas in some of the most dramatic scenes in more than five months of escalating violence.

FRANCE-PROTESTS-ANNIVERSARY/ Paris police use tear gas, water cannon on 'yellow vest' protests anniversary

PARIS (Reuters) - Demonstrators torched cars and pelted police with stones and bottles and police fired tear gas and water cannon in Paris on Saturday as rallies to mark the first anniversary of the anti-government “yellow vest” demonstrations erupted into violence. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ White House budget official testifies in impeachment probe on Saturday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House budget official testified on Saturday about the holdup of military aid to Ukraine in a closed door session of the U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, with public hearings set to resume next week. USA-TRUMP-HEALTH/

Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday visited the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to begin part of his annual physical exam, the White House press secretary said in a statement.

BUSINESS BRITAIN-ELECTION-USA-CORBYN/

UK's Corbyn: Labour to exclude NHS, medicines from trade deals with U.S. UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Labour Party will exclude Britain’s National Health Service and medicines from trade deals with the United States, as he accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of covering up “secret talks” on the NHS.

EMIRATES-AIRSHOW-BOEING/ Boeing says timing of 737 MAX return in hands of regulators

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing moved on Saturday to ease tensions with regulators over the return to service of its 737 MAX, saying it was up to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and its global counterparts to approve changes to the jet in the wake of two accidents. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JAPAN-SAWAJIRI/ Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri arrested for suspected drug possession: NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri, famous for her role in 2005 drama “1 Litre of Tears”, has been arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs, NHK reported on Saturday citing unnamed sources. FILM-JOKER/

'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone Comic book movie “Joker” is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATP-BERDYCH/

Former world number four Berdych announces retirement LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number four and Wimbledon runner-up Tomas Berdych announced his retirement from tennis on Saturday.

NFL-FOOTBALL-KAEPERNIK/ Upset at league, Kaepernick moves scheduled tryout

Upset at what he called preconditions imposed by the National Football League, quarterback Colin Kaepernick moved his scheduled tryout on Saturday away from the Atlanta Falcons training facility. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly is panelist at global economy conference Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in panel before the Clausen Center Conference on Global Economic Issues 2019, in Berkeley, Calif.

16 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT SAUDI ARAMCO-IPO/ (PIX) (TV)

Saudi Aramco to announce indicative price, share sale size Saudi Aramco is expected to announce an indicative price range and size of its share offering, which could potentially be the world's biggest initial public offering.

17 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT AUTOSHOW-LA/FORD-ELECTRIC (PIX)

Ford crosses a Mustang with an SUV to chase EV sales Ford Motor Co is betting it can get a foothold in the electric vehicle market with an SUV that bears a family resemblance to its Mustang muscle car. Like most legacy automakers, Ford until now has largely offered boring electric cars designed to generate emissions credits at the lowest cost. The Ford Mach E represents the first effort by a Detroit automaker to follow Tesla's lead and break that mold.

17 Nov USA-HEALTHCARE/CARDIOLOGY

Annual American Heart Association meeting Annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Philadelphia this year, at which companies typically unveil their new pharmaceutical and medical device data.

17 Nov SPORTS

BOXING-MAYWEATHER/ Interview-Boxing-Mayweather discusses the future of the sport

Boxer Floyd Mayweather, one of the sports all-time greats, speaks to Reuters about whether anyone will ever eclipse his 50-0 record, whether fighters will make as much money as viewers move toward online platforms, and whether he plans to enter the ring again. 16 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, will make their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura.

17 Nov POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ South Africa's main opposition party to elect interim head and chairperson

The Democratic Alliance’s federal council will elect an interim party leader after Mmusi Maimane resigned in October, citing difficulties making the traditionally white liberal party appeal to majority black voters. 17 Nov

BELARUS-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) Belarus holds parliamentary election

Belarus holds parliamentary election. 17 Nov

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong enters a weekend of paralysing protests

Anti-government protesters stage rallies in Hong Kong, blocking highways as students built barricades in university campuses and authorities struggled to tame the violence. The protests escalated in June over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would have allowed people to be sent to mainland China for trial. They have since evolved into calls for greater democracy, among other demands. 17 Nov

GEORGIA-POLITICS/PROTESTS (PIX) Georgian opposition plans to hold a protest in Tbilisi

Georgian opposition plans to hold a protest in the capital Tbilisi after parliament has failed to pass electoral changes 17 Nov

INDIA-POLLUTION/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) Indian capital besieged by chocking smog

Air quality continues to suffer in New Delhi with choking smog blanketing the capital. 17 Nov

USA-ELECTION/NEVADA (PIX) Democratic presidential candidates court labor support in Nevada

On most issues, retired letter carrier and union member Leslie Maxwell Burton is a progressive who hates Republican President Donald Trump. But when she and fellow Nevada Democrats make their choice next February about which candidate to nominate to run against the Republican, Burton won't vote for anyone who wants to take away her hard-won union health plan - a risk under Medicare-for-All proposals that promise to do away with private coverage. Labor has an out-sized role in Democratic party politics in Nevada, leading candidates to fine-tune their messages to reflect union concerns. Fourteen of the eighteen candidates seeking the party's presidential nomination will descend on the state on Sunday to address the annual fundraising dinner of the Nevada Democratic Party. 17 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

