N.Korea says nuclear issues will not be on agenda unless U.S. 'hostile policy' discussed -KCNA
North Korea said on Sunday nuclear issues will not be discussed when talks with the United States restart unless the withdrawal of U.S. "hostile policy" was put on the agenda, state media reported.
The North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the recent passage of a United Nations resolution on Pyongyang's human rights was a U.S.-led "political provocation."
North Korea has previously described the U.N. criticism as a product of U.S. "hostile policy".
