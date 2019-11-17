Burkina Faso army says 32 'terrorists' killed in two operations
The Burkina Faso army said on Sunday it had killed 32 "terrorists" in two operations in the north of the country after an attack on a patrol. One soldier was killed in the operations, which come less than a month after 37 people were killed in an ambush on a convoy transporting employees of a Canadian mining company.
The West African country, is battling a jihadist revolt that has claimed hundreds of lives.
