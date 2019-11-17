International Development News
Development News Edition

Russia set to return seized Ukrainian ships: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 22:33 IST
Russia set to return seized Ukrainian ships: report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia is set to return Ukrainian navy ships seized a year ago, as it prepares for a summit to try and resolve the wider conflict between them, Interfax news agency said Sunday. "In accordance with agreements concluded with the Ukrainian side, three Ukrainian ships ... are being towed from the port of Kerch to an approved transfer point," border officials with the Russian secret service told the Interfax news agency.

The transfer was to take place on Monday, they added. In November last year, Russia seized two Ukrainian gunboats and a tugboat as they headed through the Kerch Strait, a narrow waterway giving access to the Sea of Azov that is used by Ukraine and Russia.

Twenty four Ukrainian sailors taken prisoner at the time returned to Ukraine in September as part of an exchange. On Friday, the French presidency announced a summit involving France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine in Paris on December 9 to discuss ways to resolve the wider conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The summit had been made possible by "major advances" since Volodymyr Zelensky was elected president of Ukraine in late April, the French presidency said. Kremlin advisor Yuri Yushakov however did not give a date for summit in a Russian public television broadcast on Sunday. He said only that it was "still under discussion, but certainly this year".

It was not clear when the interview was recorded. Since coming to power, comedian-turned-president Zelensky has sought to revive the peace process to end a five-year-old separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine, which has claimed 13,000 lives.

Since October, the Ukrainian army and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have been pulling back from key frontline areas of the conflict there, a precondition for the summit to take place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

UPDATE 1-White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

RPT-Soccer-Record crowd sees Arsenal beat Spurs 2-0 in WSL derby

A record FA Womens Super League WSL crowd of 38,262 saw second-half goals by Arsenals Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema give the champions a hard-fought 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the first top-flight North London derby on Sunday. Arsena...

UPDATE 2-Unions threaten to ground South Africa's aviation industry

Striking unions threatened to shut down South Africas entire aviation industry on Sunday by extending industrial action beyond state-run South African Airways.SAA has cancelled hundreds of flights since the strike began on Friday, saying th...

UPDATE 4-Iran's Khamenei backs fuel price hike, blames 'sabotage' for unrest

Irans Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the gasoline price rises that have caused nationwide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republics opponents and foreign foes. Some people are no doubt worried by this decision ... but sabo...

Cong releases fifth list for Jharkhand polls, 29 candidates named so far

The Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand, taking the total number of nominees declared so far by the party to 29. This comes a day after the party fielded its national s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019