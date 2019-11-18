International Development News
Development News Edition

Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says -paper

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 12:36 IST
Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says -paper
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lebanon is like a sinking ship that will go under unless action is taken, Nabih Berri, the speaker of parliament was quoted as saying on Monday, referring to the country's deep economic and political crisis.

"The country is like a ship that is sinking little by little," al-Joumhuria newspaper cited him as telling visitors. "If we don't take the necessary steps, it will sink entirely."

An-Nahar newspaper quoted him as likening the situation of the Lebanese people to that of passengers on the Titanic, the cruise ship that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment FDI in China rose 6.6 from a year earlier to 752.41 billion yuan 107.58 billion in the first ten months of the year, the commerce ministry said on Monday.In October, FDI to China grew 7.4 from a year earlier to 69....

TRAI hopes to finalise views on call connect charges by Nov-end: Official

The telecom regulator expects to finalise its views on the contentious call connect charges issue by the end of this month, a top TRAI official said on Monday. Last week, TRAI conducted an open house discussion with industry representatives...

UPDATE 9-Choking and crying, Hong Kong protesters pinned back on campus

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas on Monday to pin back frantic anti-government protesters fleeing a university where hundreds were holed up with petrol bombs and other homemade weapons amid fears of a bloody crackdown. Doz...

China stocks rise after interbank lending rate cut

China stocks ended Monday firmer, as investors hoped for more stimulus measures to shore up the slowing economy after a interbank lending rate cut. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8, to 3,907.93, while the Shanghai Composite Index added ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019