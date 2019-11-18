Policeman killed in Pakistan

A Pakistani policeman was killed on Monday by unknown gunmen in the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident occurred on a check post on Tora Warai road in the Hangu district bordering Kurram tribal district.

The investigation is going on in the incident, police said, adding, that the entry and exit points of the district were immediately sealed to arrest the gunmen.

