Emirates announces $16 billion deal to buy 50 Airbus 350s

  PTI
  • |
  Dubai
  • |
  Updated: 18-11-2019 15:26 IST
  • |
  Created: 18-11-2019 15:22 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Emirates Airline said Monday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin from May 2023.

"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.

