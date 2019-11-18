Emirates announces $16 billion deal to buy 50 Airbus 350s
Emirates Airline said Monday it will buy 50 Airbus 350-900 aircraft in a deal worth $16 billion, with delivery to begin from May 2023.
"I am happy to announce we are purchasing 50 Airbus 350 for $16 billion," the carrier's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum told reporters at the Dubai Airshow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dubai
- Emirates Airline
- Ahmed bin Saeed AlMaktoum
- Airbus
ALSO READ
Dubai is a Gateway for Business in the Middle East and Africa: IMC Group
Lawyer: British editor should serve 2 years in Dubai killing
Israeli robotics delegation to Dubai marks warming Gulf ties
Two wheelchair-bound elderly Indian women complete 5-km Dubai run
Mumbai-bound Air India flight grounded at Dubai airport due to technical reasons