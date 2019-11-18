International Development News
Britain says it is seriously concerned by violence at Hong Kong universities

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 17:18 IST
  • Created: 18-11-2019 17:14 IST
Britain says it is seriously concerned by violence at Hong Kong universities
Britain said it was seriously concerned by the violence on both sides at Hong Kong universities and called for safe passage and medical assistance be given to those trapped at the campuses.

"The UK is seriously concerned by the escalation in violence from both the protesters and the authorities around Hong Kong university campuses," a spokesman for the Foreign Office said.

"It is vital that those who are injured are able to receive appropriate medical treatment, and that safe passage is made available for all those who wish to leave the area. We need to see an end to the violence, and for all sides to engage in meaningful political dialogue ahead of the District Council elections on Sunday."

