International Development News
Development News Edition

Bronte museum pays 780,000 euros at auction for miniature manuscript

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 19:12 IST
Bronte museum pays 780,000 euros at auction for miniature manuscript
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

A miniature book written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte was bought at auction in Paris on Monday for 780,000 euros ($862,446.00) by a British museum whose bid was boosted by an appeal from actress Judi Dench. Bronte wrote the unpublished manuscript, which is no larger than a matchbox, in 1830 at the age of 14. It was bought by the Bronte Parsonage Museum which is based at the Bronte's childhood home in Haworth, West Yorkshire.

Dench, the doyenne of British theatre and film and honorary president of the Bronte Society, had urged the public to help bring the "little book home to Haworth" by donating money. The manuscript, filled with over 4,000 tiny written words on paper stitched into a brown paper cover, had only come up for auction once before, eight years ago. On that occasion, it slipped through the museum's grasp and into a private collection.

"It has rarely been seen since," the Bronte Parsonage Museum wrote on its Crowdfunder page ahead of the sale. The manuscript is made up of stories with characters from 'Glass Town', an imaginary world invented by Bronte and her sisters Emily and Anne.

The museum raised 84,892 pounds in public donations, exceeding the target it had set. That supplemented a fund it already raised from other sources to bid for the manuscript, which is one in a sequence of six little books written by Bronte. Five are known to survive, of which all the others are already held by the museum.

Bronte, whose works included Jane Eyre and Villette, died in 1855. ($1 = 0.9044 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Pawar non-committal on Sena tie-up in Maha, says only discussed pol situation with Sonia

Keeping his cards close to his chest, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said he had only discussed the political situation in Maharashtra with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the two parties will hold talks with their other allies, befor...

Northern states gasping for clean air, authorities tighten noose around violators

As the northern states in the country are gasping for clean air for the last 22 days, the central authorities on Monday tightened the noose around those violating anti-pollution norms. While the ministry of environment and pollution watchdo...

Tata Steel planning lay offs in Europe: Source

Tata Steels European arm is planning to cut jobs in the continent amid challenging market conditions, a source in the know of the matter said. A top Tata Steel official had earlier said that the steel major was looking to make European busi...

PNB, Union Bank get in-principal nod from govt for proposed merger

Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India on Monday said they have received in-principal approval from the government for their amalgamation with other public sector banks. Bank has received a letter dated November 13, 2019 from Departme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019