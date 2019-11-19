International Development News
Development News Edition

U.S. blacklists companies, people for support of Islamic State

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 00:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 00:29 IST
U.S. blacklists companies, people for support of Islamic State
US flag Image Credit: ANI

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on four companies and two people operating in Syria, Turkey, the Gulf and Europe for providing financial and logistical support to Islamic State. The targets were blacklisted under an executive order that imposes sanctions on terrorists and those who have provided assistance or support for terrorists, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Turkey-based Sahloul Money Exchange Company, Al-Sultan Money Transfer Company and ACL Ithalat Ihracat were targeted for providing financial and logistical support to Islamic State, as were Turkish nationals Ismail Bayaltun and his brother Ahmet Bayaltun. The Afghanistan-based Nejaat Social Welfare Organization and two of its senior officials, Sayed Habib Ahmad Khan and Rohullah Wakil, was also targeted for supporting activities of the Islamic State branch in Afghanistan.

In a statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin characterized the move as a follow-up pressure tactic on the jihadi group after a U.S. special forces operations killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. "Following the highly successful operation against al-Baghdadi, the Trump administration is resolved to completely destroy ISIS's remaining network of terror cells," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, using an acronym for the group.

The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets held by those targeted and prohibit Americans from doing business with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis seize three ships in Red Sea -Al Masirah TV

Yemens Houthis seized three ships, including one belonging to Saudi Arabia, three miles off Uqban island at the south end of the Red Sea, the groups Al-Masirah TV said on Monday.It did not identify the other ships but said all of them were ...

Colts RB Mack, S Willis ruled out for Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts wont have running back Marlon Mack or safety Khari Willis for Thursday nights key AFC South clash with the Houston Texans. Both starters were injured during Sundays 33-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Mack ...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo expected to announce softer U.S. position on Israel's Jewish settlements -U.S. official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to announce on Monday the United States is softening its position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, a Trump administration official said.Pompeo is expected to say the administr...

UPDATE 2-U.S. grants Huawei new 90-day license extension

The Trump administration on Monday issued a new 90-day extension allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with Chinas Huawei Technologies Co Ltd as U.S. regulators continue crafting rules on telecommunications firms that pose nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019