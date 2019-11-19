Netanyahu welcomes US rethink on Israeli settlements

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said a US policy shift deeming Israeli settlement not to be illegal "rights a historical wrong". "This policy reflects an historical truth -- that the Jewish people are not foreign colonialists in Judea and Samaria. In fact, we are called Jews because we are the people of Judea," he said in a statement, using the biblical term for the West Bank.

His comments came after US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo said the United States no longer considers Israeli settlements to be "inconsistent with international law", in a shift in American foreign policy.

