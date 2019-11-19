Three Iran security personnel killed by 'rioters': reports
Tehran, Nov 19 (AFP) Three members of the Iranian security forces have been stabbed to death by "rioters" near Tehran, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported late Monday.
The assailants wielding knives and machetes ambushed the three -- a Revolutionary Guard and two members of the Basij militia -- west of the capital, the news agencies reported. (AFP) RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
