Three Iran security personnel killed by 'rioters': reports

Tehran, Nov 19 (AFP) Three members of the Iranian security forces have been stabbed to death by "rioters" near Tehran, the ISNA and Fars news agencies reported late Monday.

The assailants wielding knives and machetes ambushed the three -- a Revolutionary Guard and two members of the Basij militia -- west of the capital, the news agencies reported. (AFP) RUP

