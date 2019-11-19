International Development News
Development News Edition

Nigeria cattle gang launches deadly attack: police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kano
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
Nigeria cattle gang launches deadly attack: police

Kano, Nigeria, Nov 19 (AFP) A gang of cattle thieves killed 14 people overnight Sunday in a remote village in northwest Nigeria, police said, the latest assault in a long-running series of tit-for-tat attacks. Police said the bandits were taking revenge for an earlier killing of nine suspected gang members by local vigilantes in a nearby village in Zamfara state on November 3.

In the absence of a robust police force and effective judicial system in Nigeria, villagers created vigilante groups to fight off the gangs, but the villagers have since been accused of extra-judicial killings. Zamfara officials struck a deal in July with the bandits to end their attacks and vigilantes to stop extra-judicial killings, but sporadic outbreaks of violence have continued.

Zamfara police spokesman Mohammed Shehu said assailants riding motorcycles stormed into a remote village overnight Sunday to Monday, shooting residents and burning homes. As well as the 14 people who were killed, 10 others were injured, Shehu said.

For several years, rural communities in the agrarian state have been under siege from gangs of cattle rustlers. The gangs launch attacks from their camps dotting the Rugu forest -- which straddles the states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger.

The peace deal had seen the cessation of bandit attacks in Zamfara state, prompting authorities in nearby Katsina state to start similar peace talks with the bandits. However, sporadic outbreaks of violence are still reported.

Last month bandits killed nine soldiers in reprisal after troops attacked their hideout in Anka district and killed their comrades. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Two Indians arrested for trying to sneak into Pakistan

Two Indian nationals were arrested from Pakistans Punjab province on charges of crossing the border illegally, police said here on Tuesday. The two have been handed over to the Federal Investigation Agency FIA, they said.Shant Waindham and ...

Israel can take lead in creating water secure world: Union Minister Shekhawat

Israel is an inspiration for others when the entire world is in grave danger due to continuous depletion of water resources, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said, stressing that the willing exchange of skills and wisdom among co...

Sri Lanka may face snap parliamentary poll: Speaker

Sri Lanka faces the possibility of a snap parliamentary poll, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said on Tuesday, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over as the countrys president. Rajapaksa, 70, of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna SLPP defeated Sajit...

Three killed as Iran unrest shows no signs of subsiding

Tehran, Nov 19 AFP Three security personnel have been killed by rioters in Iran, the latest deaths in protests that showed no sign of subsiding on Tuesday despite a wave of arrests and an internet shutdown. The deaths take to at least five ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019