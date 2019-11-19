International Development News
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh begins two-day Singapore visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 15:21 IST
Rajnath Singh begins two-day Singapore visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force in the island city-state. The defence minister arrived here last night on a two-day visit.

He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' dialogue and also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. On Tuesday morning, Singh visited Sembawang Air Base and later took the helicopter sortie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka may face snap parliamentary poll: Speaker

Sri Lanka faces the possibility of a snap parliamentary poll, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said on Tuesday, a day after Gotabaya Rajapaksa took over as the countrys president. Rajapaksa, 70, of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna SLPP defeated Sajit...

Three killed as Iran unrest shows no signs of subsiding

Tehran, Nov 19 AFP Three security personnel have been killed by rioters in Iran, the latest deaths in protests that showed no sign of subsiding on Tuesday despite a wave of arrests and an internet shutdown. The deaths take to at least five ...

Malaysian men caned for gay sex under Islamic law

Four Malaysian men have been caned for having gay sex in violation of Islamic laws, with activists Tuesday condemning vicious punishments they said highlighted a crackdown on the LGBT community. Rights group say there is a worsening climat...

Good content will always click with viewers: Purab Kohli

Web audiences are spoilt for choice, given the variety of films and series available on over-the-top platforms, but the ones driven by content usually always receive favourable response, actor Purab Kohli said. Kohli, who was in town to pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019