Rajnath Singh begins two-day Singapore visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a sortie on a Super Puma helicopter of the Singapore Air Force in the island city-state. The defence minister arrived here last night on a two-day visit.

He will attend the India-Singapore Defence Ministers' dialogue and also call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. On Tuesday morning, Singh visited Sembawang Air Base and later took the helicopter sortie.

