Ohio city finalises settlement with porn actress over arrest
Ohio's capital city has formally approved a USD 450,000 settlement for porn actress Stormy Daniels over her 2018 strip club arrest. Daniels' federal defamation lawsuit against several Columbus officers alleged officers conspired to retaliate against her over her claims that she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president.
Columbus City Council approved the settlement Monday night for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The Dispatch reports Clifford originally demanded USD 2 million, according to the city solicitor general. Clifford's attorneys are challenging a request by Trump's lawyers to stake claim to the settlement.
Trump's lawyers have noted in a filing to the court involved in the Columbus judgment that Clifford owes him USD 293,052 after a judge dismissed a defamation lawsuit she had filed against the president.
