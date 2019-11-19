International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-France regrets U.S. decision on Fordow, rebukes Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 23:22 IST
UPDATE 1-France regrets U.S. decision on Fordow, rebukes Iran
Image Credit: Flickr

France lamented on Tuesday a U.S. decision to end a sanctions waiver related to Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, but also said it feared Tehran's latest violations of a 2015 deal could lead to serious nuclear proliferation.

"We regret the decision of the United States, following Iran's resumption of enrichment on the Fordow site, to terminate an exemption that would facilitate the conduct of civilian projects on this site," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll told reporters in an online briefing. The Trump administration, which last year pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran, had until Monday let the work go forward at the Fordow fuel enrichment plant by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The U.N. atomic watchdog and Iran itself said this month Tehran is again enriching uranium at the sensitive site, which Iran hid from U.N. non-proliferation inspectors until its exposure in 2009. "France is extremely concerned by Iran's non-compliance with its nuclear obligations, which may have serious consequences for proliferation," von der Muhll said a day after Iran breached another limit in the nuclear deal by accumulating slightly more than 130 tonnes of heavy water.

"Iran's resumption of enrichment activities at the Fordow site, with potentially serious proliferation consequences, is a new step that marks a regrettable acceleration of Iran's withdrawal from the Vienna agreement." As the deal has slowly eroded, France, Britain and Germany have been torn between trying to save it and responding to Iran's breaches.

French officials have in recent weeks stepped up efforts to try to bring Tehran and Washington back to the negotiating table, but with little sign of success. They are trying to convince Iran to go back on a raft of decisions violating the accord and the United Nations to begin lifting some sanctions that have strangled Iran's economy.

"France calls on Iran to comply fully with the agreement without delay," von der Muhll said, adding that Paris was continuing its efforts to defuse tensions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Political engagement should resume in J-K sooner than later: BJP's Ram Madhav

Advocating resumption of political engagement in Jammu and Kashmir sooner than later, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Tuesday said no political class was being nurtured from Delhi and politicians have to win the confidence of people of the ...

JNU students accuse police of groping, manhandling women protesters

A day after accusing the police of baton-charging them for protesting on the streets of Delhi against hostel fee hike, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University alleged that even physically challenged protesters were not spared and women were...

At end of 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra', BJP leaders praise Modi

Hundreds of people gathered at the Sabarmati Ashram here in Gujarat on the occasion of conclusion of the BJPs three-day Gandhi Sankalp Yatra, organised by the ruling party as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandh...

Mornhinweg denies wanting to move Jackson to WR

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg issued a statement through the team Tuesday, denying a claim this week that he wanted to move quarterback Lamar Jackson to wide receiver. Mornhinweg was the Ravens offensive coo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019