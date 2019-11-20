International Development News
Development News Edition

IS exploited Turkey's Syria invasion, drawdown of US troops: Pentagon report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 02:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 02:38 IST
IS exploited Turkey's Syria invasion, drawdown of US troops: Pentagon report
Image Credit: ANI

Islamic State has exploited Turkey's incursion into northeastern Syria and the drawdown of U.S. troops from the region, according to a report published on Tuesday by the Pentagon's Inspector General, adding that the militant group will likely have the "time and space" to target the West. President Donald Trump has softened his pullout plans for Syria after a backlash from Congress, including among key Republicans who say he cleared the way for a long-threatened Turkish incursion against the SDF, which had been America's top ally in the battle against Islamic State.

Amid concerns that Islamic State could stage a resurgence in the ensuing power vacuum, Trump said a small number of U.S. troops would remain in Syria to protect oil fields. The Pentagon has said that once the partial U.S. withdrawal was finished, the U.S. military would still have roughly around 600 troops in Syria.

Citing the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), a report published by the Inspector General said, "ISIS exploited the Turkish incursion and subsequent drawdown of U.S. troops to reconstitute capabilities and resources within Syria and strengthen its ability to plan attacks abroad." The Turkish incursion last month into northeastern Syria dubbed Operation Peace Spring drew international condemnation.

The report, citing the DIA, also said that the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "would likely have little effect on ISIS's ability to reconstitute." Baghdadi died alongside some of his children by detonating an explosive-laden vest when he fled U.S. forces during an attack in northwest Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ethiopia stun Ivory Coast, Madagascar bag record win

Ethiopia caused the first real shock of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers when they came from behind to stun the Ivory Coast with a 2-1 victory in their Group K clash in Bahir Dar on Tuesday. Serge Aurier gave the Ivorians an early ...

UPDATE 4-Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow

Boeing Co won fresh support for its grounded 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday as airlines laid out plans to buy up to 50 of the jets worth 6 billion at list prices, a day after securing the first firm order since a safety ban in Marc...

Trump orders additional troop deployment in Middle East

US President Donald Trump has ordered deployment of additional troops in the Middle East to deter alleged threat from Iran, taking the total number of US armed forces in Saudi Arabia to 3,000. Iran continues to pose a threat the security of...

House Hitler was born in will become a police station, Austria says

The house where Adolf Hitler was born will be turned into a police station, Austrias interior minister said on Tuesday, after years of debate over how best to prevent it becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis. Having recently carried out ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019