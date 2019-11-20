ADVISORY-Story on U.N. study on child detentions withdrawn

STORY_NUMBER: L8N27Y2WJ STORY_DATE: 18/11/2019 STORY_TIME: 1821 GMT A Nov. 18 story headlined "U.S. has world's highest rate of children in detention -U.N. study" is withdrawn. The United Nations issued a statement on Nov. 19 saying the number was not current but was for the year 2015. No replacement story will be issued.

