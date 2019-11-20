International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-NTSB cites Uber, distracted backup driver in fatal self-driving crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 03:29 IST
UPDATE 3-NTSB cites Uber, distracted backup driver in fatal self-driving crash
Image Credit: Twitter (@Reuters)

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Tuesday took Uber to task for what it said were weaknesses in its approach to safety as it laid out its findings in the investigation of the first-ever death involving a self-driving vehicle, which also cited the vehicle's back-up safety driver. It said state and federal regulators need to do more to safeguard drivers on public roads.

The crash in March 2018 killed 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg as she was walking a bicycle across a street at night in Tempe, Arizona. "The collision was the last link of a long chain of actions and decisions made by an organization that unfortunately did not make safety the top priority," NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said. The board criticized a series of decisions by Uber that it said were the result of "ineffective safety culture" at the time.

The NTSB voted 3-0 that the probable cause of the Uber crash was the failure of the back-up safety driver to monitor the driving environment "because she was visually distracted throughout the trip by her personal cell phone." Police have said the crash was "entirely avoidable" and that the operator was watching "The Voice" TV program at the time of the crash. Police have not decided if the driver could face charges.

Nat Beuse, head of safety for autonomous vehicle efforts of the ride-sharing company Uber, said in a statement that the company remains "committed to improving the safety of our self-driving program" after making significant improvements. The NTSB cited as contributing factors Uber's inadequate safety risk-assessment procedures and ineffective oversight of the backup driver.

The board also cited the pedestrian's crossing outside a crosswalk and the Arizona Department of Transportation's insufficient oversight of autonomous vehicle testing. The NTSB urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to require entities testing self-driving vehicles submit a safety self-assessment report to the agency and for the agency to determine if plans include appropriate safeguards and said states should do more to oversee the vehicles. NHTSA said would carefully review the NTSB's recommendations. It added in a statement, "It's important for the public to note that all vehicles on the road today require a fully attentive operator at all times."

The board said only a small number companies actually submit the assessments and some offer little useful information.

CONCERNS ABOUT "SAFETY CULTURE"

While Uber has made significant improvements, Sumwalt will tell a U.S. Senate panel on Wednesday he has broader concerns about safety issues in the self-driving vehicle sector. "We remain concerned regarding the safety culture of the numerous other developers who are conducting similar testing," Sumwalt's testimony seen by Reuters said. The NTSB's recommendations will likely reverberate across the industry. The Arizona crash was the first-ever death attributed to an autonomous vehicle and prompted significant safety concerns about the nascent self-driving car industry, which is working to get vehicles into commercial use.

The NTSB previously disclosed that the Uber vehicle had significant software flaws, noting the software failed to properly identify Herzberg as a pedestrian and did not include a consideration for jaywalking pedestrians. Herzberg was not crossing at an intersection. Uber had also deactivated a Volvo automatic emergency braking system in the XC90 test vehicle it had modified. The NTSB said on Tuesday it planned to identify the need for "safety risk management requirements for testing automated vehicles on public roads," signaling a broader question about how advanced vehicles are tested and U.S. government oversight.

In the aftermath of the crash, Uber suspended all testing of self-driving vehicle. It resumed testing last December in Pennsylvania with revised software and significant new restrictions and safeguards. In March, prosecutors in Arizona said Uber was not criminally liable in the self-driving crash. Police are still investigating whether the safety driver who was behind the wheel and supposed to respond in the event of an emergency should face criminal charges.

The NTSB said Uber failed to adequately monitor backup safety drivers and lacked other significant safety rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Influential U.S. doctors group calls for ban on vaping products

The American Medical Association AMA on Tuesday called for a total ban on all e-cigarette and vaping products that are not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as smoking cessation tools. The AMA is urging regulators and legisl...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Maradona leaves post as Gimnasia y Esgrima coach

Diego Maradona has left his position as coach of Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima, bringing a premature end to yet another coaching job for the World Cup winner.This decision hurt me with all my soul, Maradona said in a message posted on I...

NHL won't change rule after injury to Avs' Calvert

The NHL on Tuesday indicated it will not make a rulebook change in the wake of an injury to Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Calvert on Saturday. Play continued in the third period in Vancouver as Calvert was left bleeding on the ice after b...

UPDATE 3-In testy leadership debate, UK PM Johnson promises quick Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson doubled down on his Brexit promises on Tuesday, saying only he could take Britain out of the European Union quickly in a testy leadership debate with opposition Labours Jeremy Corbyn. After the hour-long debate,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019