2 officers shot, wounded at Michigan apartment complex

  • PTI
  • |
  • Michigan
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 03:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 03:39 IST
2 officers shot, wounded at Michigan apartment complex
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two police officers were shot and wounded Tuesday as they investigated a reported assault at an apartment complex in southeastern Michigan, authorities said. Both officers were shot in the legs as they responded about 9 am to a call about an assault involving a man working at the complex and a resident, who had a holstered handgun, Monroe police Chief Charles McCormick said.

State police are investigating. Lt. Brian Oleksyk said there was a physical confrontation between the maintenance employee and the 40-year-old resident before police arrived. Oleksyk said the suspect fired the first shots at the two officers, according to WTOL-TV.

Two other Monroe officers arrived and shot the suspect, who was in surgery Tuesday afternoon, he said. Jona Feketia, another resident, said maintenance staff told her a worker had gone to the man's apartment to do some type of spraying.

"They had to do the work order. ... The guy started acting a little strange," Feketia told reporters. "He does carry a weapon. They came out and called the police." One of the officers has been released from a hospital, according to McCormick. The second officer still was being treated.

One is a supervisor with more than 17 years at the police department. The other has about three or four years with Monroe police. "It's a call you never want to get," McCormick said of receiving notification about the officers being shot. "Thankfully, they're all going home. Bad things happen everywhere, unfortunately." A nearby school temporarily was placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Monroe is 38 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Detroit and just northeast of the state line with Ohio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

