2 officers shot, wounded at Michigan apartment complex

Two police officers were shot and wounded Tuesday as they investigated a reported assault at an apartment complex in southeastern Michigan, authorities said. Both officers were shot in the legs as they responded about 9 am to a call about an assault involving a man working at the complex and a resident, who had a holstered handgun, Monroe police Chief Charles McCormick said.

State police are investigating. Lt. Brian Oleksyk said there was a physical confrontation between the maintenance employee and the 40-year-old resident before police arrived. Oleksyk said the suspect fired the first shots at the two officers, according to WTOL-TV.

Two other Monroe officers arrived and shot the suspect, who was in surgery Tuesday afternoon, he said. Jona Feketia, another resident, said maintenance staff told her a worker had gone to the man's apartment to do some type of spraying.

"They had to do the work order. ... The guy started acting a little strange," Feketia told reporters. "He does carry a weapon. They came out and called the police." One of the officers has been released from a hospital, according to McCormick. The second officer still was being treated.

One is a supervisor with more than 17 years at the police department. The other has about three or four years with Monroe police. "It's a call you never want to get," McCormick said of receiving notification about the officers being shot. "Thankfully, they're all going home. Bad things happen everywhere, unfortunately." A nearby school temporarily was placed on lockdown following the shooting.

Monroe is 38 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Detroit and just northeast of the state line with Ohio.

