Two killed, some wounded in Israeli attack on Damascus -Syrian state media

Two civilians were killed and some wounded in an Israeli attack on the Syrian capital of Damascus, state media said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on Twitter that Israel had attacked Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria as retaliation for rockets fired toward Israel the day before.

Syria's air defences were able to destroy most of the missiles fired by Israeli jets over Damascus before they reached their targets, Syria's state news agency SANA said, quoting a military source.

