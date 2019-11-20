International Development News
Development News Edition

Afghan woman ambassador forms group to help Afghan women

  • PTI
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 13:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 13:32 IST
Afghan woman ambassador forms group to help Afghan women

United Nations, Nov 20 (AP) Afghanistan's first female ambassador to the United Nations has started a UN group to protect the rights Afghan women gained after the Taliban was ousted from power 18 years ago, amid fresh efforts to rekindle talks with the fundamentalist group to end the country's long-running war. Adela Raz told reporters Tuesday she is "not totally certain" women's rights will be included in future talks with the Taliban, which is a key reason she spearheaded formation of the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan.

The Taliban imposed a harsh form of Islamic law when it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, banning women from education and jobs and subjecting them to stoning as a death sentence. The Taliban sheltered al-Qaida and its leader Osama bin Laden before the 9/11 attack on the United States and was ousted from power in 2001 by a US-led invasion. Raz said about 20 countries with female ambassadors and deputy ambassadors, including the US, France, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, have already joined the Group of Friends. The group, which is co-chaired by Raz and British Ambassador Karen Pierce, also has support from the African Union, Indonesia's foreign minister and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, the Afghan ambassador said.

While the initial members are women, Raz said, it is "definitely open" to male ambassadors and deputy ambassadors as well. Raz said the group's members are "champions of women's rights" and want to make sure that Afghan women are recognized as partners and leaders and that they have seats at the table where peace is being negotiated.

About two-thirds of Afghanistan's population is 25 or younger, and Raz said that "the youth in Afghanistan are pro-democracy, pro-democratic values, pro-rights of women." She said women's rights and minorities' rights must be part of any agreement for it to be accepted, implemented and durable. Pierce, a former British ambassador to Afghanistan, said the Group of Friends will not be "just a talking shop". She said its members want especially "to be a champion of involving women in the Afghan peace process ... not so that they have to be invited, but so that they are an integral part from the word 'go'".

Mohammed, the UN deputy secretary-general, said at the group's launch on Monday that Afghan women "are now contributing to the country's development at all levels: from senior roles in government, as provincial governors and local officials, in the defense and security forces, in the civil service, in Parliament where more than one-third of members are women". "We are sending a message: women's inclusion is critical to sustainable peace and development in Afghanistan," she said.

Raz and Pierce spoke to reporters on a day that the Taliban freed American and Australian hostages following the Afghan government's release of three Taliban prisoners — a swap the insurgent group said could help restart peace talks. "We hope that this will be an important gesture from the government that will be taken — that we're really serious about peace negotiations," Raz said.

"And we hope to see the promises that the Taliban have made in order that they will reduce violence or have a cease-fire in order to show their indication that they are serious and committed to peace and negotiations". (AP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Hong Kong Open postponed due to protest violence - organisers

The Hong Kong Open golf tournament has been postponed after violence from anti-government protests escalated this week, the Asian Tour and European Tour said on Wednesday.Regretfully the European Tour, in conjunction with our tournament co-...

Mental health at risk as California wildfire threat grows

Tasha Ritza lost her house, her job and her hometown on the day a wildfire destroyed Paradise, California. A year later, her life is still in tatters, she said.Im at a loss. I deal with a lot of anxiety. I cant figure out if I want to stay ...

UPDATE 5-Hong Kong students' sewer escape thwarted as rows with UK, US grow

Some anti-government protesters trapped inside a Hong Kong university on Wednesday tried to flee through the sewers, where one student said she saw snakes, but fireman prevented further escape bids by blocking a metal manhole into the syste...

CORRECTED-Thai court disqualifies rising opposition party leader as MP

Thailands Constitutional Court on Wednesday disqualified the leader of an opposition party and fierce government critic from parliament after finding him guilty of violating election law.Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, 40, the leader of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019