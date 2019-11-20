Russia says Turkey told Moscow no new Syria operation planned -TASS
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Ankara had assured Moscow that it did not plan to launch a new military operation in Syria despite earlier comments, the TASS news agency reported.
Turkey's state-owned Anadolu agency on Monday cited Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Ankara would launch a new military operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists.
Lavrov also said that the withdrawal of Kurdish militants in northern Syria was almost complete, RIA reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ankara
- Sergei Lavrov
- Syria
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Russian
- Moscow
- Turkey
- TASS
- Kurdish
- RIA
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria - Turkish officials
Rajnath Singh arrives in Moscow to boost Defence cooperation with Russia
Turkey says it captured sister of dead IS leader
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. still holding patrols with Kurdish YPG in Syria
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Erdogan says Kurdish YPG have not left Syria 'safe zone'