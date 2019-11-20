International Development News
Development News Edition

Iran says any figures on protest casualties "speculative" - official's tweet

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:23 IST
Iran says any figures on protest casualties "speculative" - official's tweet
Flag of Iran (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Iran said on Wednesday that any figures on casualties during the country's bloody protests over petrol price hikes were "speculative, not reliable" unless confirmed by Tehran, the country's U.N. mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi tweeted.

"The baseless allegations and fabricated figures by biased Western entities do not shake government's determination in making prudent economic decisions while respecting human rights of its people including to freely exercise their right to protest in a peaceful environment," he tweeted.

Amnesty International said on Tuesday at least 106 protesters in 21 cities had been killed in protests that have been sparked over an increase in gasoline prices in Iran on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...

UK PM Johnson: I have never seen evidence of Russian interference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had never seen any evidence of Russian interference in any British democracy.Theres absolutely no evidence that Ive ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes, ...

Bolivian lawmakers seek election breakthrough as death toll hits 30

Bolivian lawmakers meet later on Wednesday to try and agree a path to new elections and defuse street violence that has killed 30 people since a disputed October vote. The South American countrys two chambers of congress are to discuss annu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019