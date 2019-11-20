Aung San Suu Kyi to lead Myanmar defence against ICJ case: gov't
Yangon, Nov 20 (AFP) Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi will head up a delegation to the UN's top court to counter a case accusing the mainly Buddhist state of genocide against its Rohingya Muslims, the government said Wednesday.
The State Counsellor will "lead a team to The Hague, Netherlands, to defend the national interest of Myanmar," according to a statement posted on the Facebook page of her office. (AFP) AMS
