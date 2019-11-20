International Development News
Development News Edition

RPT-Hitler's top hat up for auction in Germany

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 23:19 IST
RPT-Hitler's top hat up for auction in Germany
Image Credit: Flickr

Nazi memorabilia including Hitler's top hat and a cocktail dress worn by his companion Eva Braun is going under the hammer at a German auction house, drawing calls from the Jewish community to stop a sale it deems immoral. The collection features items such as the cigar case of Nazi air force commander Hermann Goering, Nazi military accolades, banners and knives, and a silver cased copy of Hitler's political treatise "Mein Kampf" .

The collection is expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of euros. The asking price for Hitler's hat alone is 50,000 euros ($55,325) and the price tag for the deluxe copy of "Mein Kampf" that belonged to Goering is 130,000 euros. Bernhard Pacher, managing director of Hermann Historica, said the auction house had been flooded with emails from individuals condemning the online sale that started on Wednesday.

"We have had one friendly e-mail saying they see it the way we do, meaning these are historical objects," said Pacher, whose auctions cover a range of objects, not just Nazi items. "But 99% of the emails we received included very bad insults where history is reduced to claiming we are just greedy neo-Nazis."

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, chairman of the European Jewish Association, urged Pacher in a letter this month to withdraw the auction, saying the artefacts would be bought by individuals seeking to glorify Nazism. "This is not a legal appeal to you, but very much a moral one," wrote Margolin. "What you are doing is not illegal, but it is wrong."

Pacher said most buyers from the auction house were usually museums, especially in Asia and the United States where cultural institutions have deep pockets. "The remaining 20 percent of customers are private collectors or authors of historical books who need the objects for their books," he said. "The fate of each good collection in the long-run is to end up in a museum."

Three years ago, trousers with leather pockets worn by Hitler and a brass container that held the cyanide used by a top deputy to commit suicide were among a trove of Nazi memorabilia sold by Hermann Historica. The owner or owners of the collection for sale from Wednesday was not revealed under German privacy rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

Salesforce Service Cloud to integrate Amazon Connect to enhance customer service

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X dominate Grammy nods, Taylor Swift sidelined

Pop newcomers Lizzo, Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X dominated Grammy nominations on Wednesday in a list for the highest awards in the music industry that favored diversity and women over established stars like Taylor Swift, Ed S...

UPDATE 2-Third Israeli election looms as Netanyahu challenger fails to form gov't

Israel moved closer towards holding its third election in less than a year on Wednesday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main challenger failed to form a government.Benny Gantzs announcement that he would not meet a midnight deadli...

UPDATE 1-Queen Elizabeth presents naturalist Attenborough with award for ocean pollution fight

Queen Elizabeth presented broadcaster David Attenborough with an award on Wednesday for his hit BBC nature series Blue Planet II, which raised public awareness around the world of the danger of plastic pollution in oceans. Attenborough, who...

UPDATE 2-UK's Johnson raises prospect of multi-billion pound payroll tax cut

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he planned a multi-billion-pound tax cut if he wins an election on Dec. 12, by raising the amount of earnings exempt from social security payments. The two main political parties are sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019