Imran Khan invites new Sri Lankan PM to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited his newly elected Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit his country. During his telephonic conversation, Khan also congratulated Rajapaksa on becoming the island nation's prime minister.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, a former two-time president, was appointed prime minister on Thursday by his younger brother and newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. "Thank you Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for the warm wishes. I look forward to working with you and your government to better the relations between our two nations," Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Khan had invited Gotabaya Rajapaksa to visit Pakistan. Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is to visit New Delhi next week, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation. This will be his first overseas visit.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made an unscheduled visit to Colombo on Tuesday, becoming the first foreign dignitary to visit the island nation after Gotabaya's election win.

