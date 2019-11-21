International Development News
Development News Edition

American, Australian freed by Taliban treated in Germany

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:52 IST
American, Australian freed by Taliban treated in Germany
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

An American and an Australian who was freed by the Taliban this week after three years in captivity are now in Germany receiving treatment at a U.S. military hospital. American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks were met at the U.S. Air Force's Ramstein base in southern Germany by US Ambassador Richard Grenell and Australian Ambassador Lynette Wood after they arrived late Wednesday, an US official said Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the case, says both men were taken to the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they'll stay for some time for medical evaluations and a reintegration process. The two former American University in Kabul professors were freed Tuesday in Afghanistan in exchange for three top Taliban figures.

The Australian embassy had no comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

ECA and partners to convene workshop to support PPPs development in Senegal

The Economic Commission for Africa and its partners the Global Infrastructure Hub and the African Development Bank will convene A workshop from 26 28 November 2019 in Dakar, Senegal. The workshop is a part of ongoing efforts by the ECA to ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

Fit-again Bhuvi back; Kuldeep, Shami included in T20s

A fit-again Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Thursday returned to the Indian teams for next months T20 and ODI series against West Indies, while all-rounder Shivam Dube was rewarded with a maiden call-up in the 50-over format. India is scheduled to pla...

Lahiri to feature in RSM Classic golf

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who had to go through the Korn Ferry Final Series to get back his PGA Tour card, will tee off against Peter Malnati and Ben Martin in the opening round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Resort in Georgia later t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019