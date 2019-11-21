International Development News
U.S. says Nicaragua's surrounding of church sheltering protesters "unacceptable"

The United States is deeply concerned about hunger-striking protesters in a Nicaragua church, who currently cannot access water or electricity, and will use economic and diplomatic means to support democracy in the country led by President Daniel Ortega, a State Department spokeswoman said on Thursday.

"The Ortega regime's siege of a place of worship is unacceptable, as are the arrests of more than a dozen individuals who were attempting to aid the hunger strikers," said Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement on the protests in Masaya's San Miguel Archangel Church. "The United States stands ready to use all economic and diplomatic means at our disposal to support the Nicaraguan people's calls for a restoration of democracy."

