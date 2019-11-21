International Development News
Development News Edition

Twitter rolls out global 'hide replies' feature to give users more control

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 21:31 IST
Twitter rolls out global 'hide replies' feature to give users more control
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc is globally launching a feature for users to hide certain replies on their tweets, in order to give people more control over their conversations on the site, the company said on Thursday.

The feature, which has previously been tested in the United States, Canada, and Japan, is part of Twitter's efforts to clean up abusive content and make the social media platform more user-friendly. During testing, the company found that people mostly hid replies they found "irrelevant, off-topic or annoying," Suzanne Xie, director of product management at Twitter, said in a blog post on Thursday.

Users will still be able to see and engage with hidden replies by pressing an icon that will appear on the tweets. Xie said in the blog post that some people did not want to hide replies due to fear of retaliation and said Twitter would continue to get feedback on the issue. Twitter will also check with users who use the feature whether they want to block the replier.

Xie said that while people were curious to see how public figures, such as politicians and journalists, would use the feature, those people were so far not hiding replies "very often." She also said that Twitter would be looking at new controls, including options around who can reply to or see certain conversations, to see if those would lead to healthier discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-German bond yields break 3-day falling streak as trade talks watched

Benchmark German bond yields ended a three-day falling streak and nudged higher on Thursday as investors took profits after a rally, although concern over whether the United States and China would sign a trade deal this year capped the spik...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

NHAI says all ready for electronic toll collection before date

The National Highway Authority on Thursday said it is all geared up for achieving seamless road travel nationwide by making toll collections electronic by November 30. The Union highways ministry has said from December 1, all the toll plaz...

Europe voices guarded optimism it has dodged U.S. car tariffs

EU trade chief Cecilia Malmstrom and ministers expressed cautious optimism on Thursday that the threat of U.S. tariffs on imported European cars had passed.U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to decide by Nov. 14 whether to impose dama...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019