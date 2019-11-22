International Development News
Development News Edition

California school shooter used 'kit gun': Authorities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 05:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 05:26 IST
California school shooter used 'kit gun': Authorities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The teenager who gunned down two classmates at a California school last week before shooting himself used a "kit gun" that is untraceable, authorities said Thursday. In a tweet, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the so-called "ghost gun" used by Nathaniel Berhow was assembled from parts that do not have serial numbers.

He said kit guns -- also known as "80 percent guns" - are sold at gun shows or can be purchased online, allowing owners to skirt California's gun laws. Ghost guns "are sold as a kit, and you can legally buy it, assemble the weapon yourself and you have a gun that is not registered and no one knows that you have it, it's very dangerous," Villanueva told ABC7.

The sheriff added in a statement that it was unclear who assembled the .45-caliber pistol used by Berhow last Thursday during his rampage at Saugus High School, a short commute from Los Angeles. Two fellow students were killed and several others were injured before Berhow, who had turned 16 that day, shot himself in the head. He died a day later.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what prompted the shooting, especially as Berhow had no history of troubled behaviour. Villanueva said Berhow's father had six registered guns that were lawfully removed from the home and subsequently destroyed. A later search turned up the "kit gun." The sheriff said investigators are looking at Berhow's electronic communication in the hope it will shed light on his motive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

TE Kittle, WR Samuel return to practice for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle returned to practice Thursday for the first time in three weeks, with his status for Sunday nights game against the Green Bay Packers still up in the air. Kittle has not practiced since he came aw...

Trump travels to Delaware base to honor two U.S. soldiers killed in Afghanistan

U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Thursday to receive the remains of two American soldiers killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan this week. Trump, who met with families of the soldiers, was ac...

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Pospisil inspires Canada to victory over Australia

Canadas tennis revolution continued as they claimed their first Davis Cup victory over Australia to reach the semi-finals on Thursday with 150th-ranked Vasek Pospisil the hero once again. The 29-year-old recorded his third successive single...

WRAPUP 1-Tennis-Pospisil keeps Davis Cup magic alive as Canada advance

Whatever the pros and cons of the new-fangled Davis Cup Finals, the old competitions knack of inspiring players to upset the form book endures, as Vasek Pospisil showed on Thursday to fire Canada past Australia into the semi-finals.The 29-y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019