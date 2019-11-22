International Development News
US shares India's concerns on China's One Belt One Road project: Wells

  PTI
  • |
  Washington DC
  • |
  22-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 15:32 IST
The US has extended its support to India's opposition to China's ambitious One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, saying it shares New Delhi's concern over the multibillion-dollar project while questioning the economic rationale behind it. India is the only major country in the world to have opposed the OBOR project on the grounds of territorial sovereignty, given that its flagship project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which India has always maintained is its territory.

The Belt and Road Initiative, a pet project of Chinese President Xi Jinping, focuses on improving connectivity and cooperation among Asian countries, Africa, China, and Europe. India has been "crystal clear from the outset they saw the geopolitical elements of the One Belt One Road," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells said in response to a question at Woodrow Wilson International Centre for Scholars think tank.

"We share India's concerns over projects that don't have any economic basis and that leads to country ceding sovereignty," Wells said. Sri Lanka is not the only country that effectively ceded sovereignty over a key asset, she added.

Struggling with debts, Sri Lanka formally handed over the southern seaport of Hambantota to China in 2017 on a 99-year lease. Interestingly, Hambantota is the home town of the Rajapaksas.

Speaking on the construction of Gwadar port, Wells said, it feeds into Indian anxiety because the commercial basis of the project is not clear. This has been a project very long in the making and not very evident to outsiders what's the economic rationale that drives it, she said in response to a question.

The OBOR was designed in part to be able to export excess labor, excess capital and excess production facilities, she said. So China was trying to solve one of its own domestic problems. It solved its domestic problems sometimes at the expense of the receiving country, Wells said.

There are over 95 state-owned enterprises, a part of this belt and road initiative and that have been engaged in infrastructure projects overseas, Wells said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

