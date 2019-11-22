South African Airways says to restore full schedule this weekend

South African Airways said on Friday it would restore a full flight schedule in stages over the weekend, after reaching a wage deal with striking unions.

"SAA will operate a near normal service on Saturday 23 November 2019," the cash-strapped state-owned airline said in a statement. "On Sunday, 24 November 2019, SAA expects to operate its full schedule as usual."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)