International Development News
Development News Edition

10 killed in Bangladesh road accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dhaka
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:17 IST
10 killed in Bangladesh road accident

A microbus packed with wedding guests collided head-on with a bus in central Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least ten people including two children, according to media reports. The accident took place on the Dhaka-Mawa highway when a microbus carrying a wedding party was on way to Dhaka’s Keraniganj from Munshiganj’s Louhajang around 2:00pm, The Daily Star quoted Officer-in-charge (OC) of Srinagar Police Station Hedaytul Islam Bhuiyan as saying.

Ten people were killed and as many injured in the collision, Dhaka Tribune reported. The driver of the bus was among the deceased. The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors shareholders approve raising up to Rs 6,494.35 cr

Tata Motors on Friday said its shareholders have approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 6,494.35 crore from Tata Sons through the issuance of securities through preferential allotment. In an extraordinary general meeting EGM held on Friday, ...

CBI recovers banned notes with face value of Rs 26 lakh from ex-CM of Manipur

The CBI carried out searches at nine locations in three cities after filing a case against former chief minister O Ibobi Singh and others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 332 crore from development funds in Manipur, the officials said on F...

Ex-husband convicted of killing Indian-origin woman in UK arrow attack

A 51-year-old man, who was on trial for killing his heavily pregnant Indian-origin ex-wife by firing a crossbow at her, has been convicted of her murder by a court here on Friday. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, originally from Mauritius, planne...

BJP's Murlidhar Mohol is new Mayor of Pune

BJP corporator Murlidhar Mohol was on Friday elected as the new Mayor of the Pune Municipal Corporation PMC, defeating the joint Congress-NCP candidate who was also supported by the Shiv Sena. The top civic post had fallen vacant after inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019