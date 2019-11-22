International Development News
Development News Edition

First-aid workers slam medic arrests at Hong Kong campus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:34 IST
First-aid workers slam medic arrests at Hong Kong campus

Hong Kong, Nov 22 (AFP) Hong Kong medical workers on Friday expressed outrage over the arrests this week of a number of colleagues at a university campus occupied by pro-democracy protesters, and called on the government to allow them to do their jobs. Darren Mann, a city doctor, said that he and other medical workers had volunteered Sunday to treat injuries at the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), which saw fiery clashes between police and pro-democracy protesters.

When police that night declared that anyone on the campus was subject to arrest for rioting, those detained included teams of medical workers -- even though many wore vests clearly identifying themselves as first-aid personnel. "If you saw ambulancemen, kneeling with their hands behind their back, and zip-ties around their wrists, you would be rightfully outraged," Mann told a press conference.

Mann said the protest satisfied all international criteria for "a mass casualty incident", with victims suffering injuries such as choking from tear gas, burns, broken bones, and rubber-bullet wounds. "These are the injuries of warfare. Why was it being managed there? Because that's where the injuries occurred," Mann said.

"Usually you don't want your first-aid providers to leave. In our proud tradition, we are the last people to leave." It was unclear how many medical workers were detained on rioting allegations, but police said they had arrested 51 people at the campus who had claimed to be medics or reporters.

Around 700 people in total were arrested at PolyU. The university remained under siege on Friday, with a dwindling cohort of perhaps dozens of holdouts still hiding in university buildings.

A registered nurse, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told AFP he had led a team of eight volunteers, but was arrested after complying with a police order to leave Tuesday night. "I followed the police instructions to leave the campus, but I didn't know that they will go back on their word and arrest us," said the 30-year-old, who is out on bail.

He and around ten other volunteers were forced to kneel on the ground while their hands were zip-tied. His hands remained restrained the entire night, leaving bruises on his wrists, and police accused him and others of being "fake paramedics".

"I felt very helpless and angry. I did not do anything illegal," he said. Hong Kong's months of protest began with a now-shelved bill to allow extraditions to mainland China, which revived fears that Beijing was slicing into the city's freedoms.

Millions of angry citizens have taken to the streets in giant marches, and protesters have repeatedly clashed with police in a movement that has widened to include calls for democracy and an inquiry into alleged police brutality. Hong Kong's Beijing-appointed leaders have rebuffed the demands. (AFP) IND

IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pope cautions Thai youth against tech pitfalls

Pope Francis warned against the potential pitfalls of technology and the competition for young peoples attention on Friday, dedicating the final full day of his Bangkok trip to engaging the next generation of Catholics. The pontiff is on hi...

Day/Night Test: India reach 174-3 at stumps against Bangladesh on day 1

India reached 174 for 3 at stumps after dismissing Bangladesh for 106 on the opening day of their maiden DayNight Test here on Friday. Skipper Virat Kohli 59 and Ajinkya Rahane 23 were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading ...

Abrogation of J-K's special status ended 'crisis of credibility': Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Friday termed the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status a big achievement which ended the crisis of credibility in politics. The abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a step which...

Govt formation talks inconclusive, to continue on Sat: Patel

Talks on government formation in Maharashtra between the Congress, the NCP and the Shiv Sena are inconclusive and will continue on Saturday as well, AICC General Secretary Ahmed Patel said on Friday. Talking to reporters after marathon del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019