Equatorial Guinea says seven seamen kidnapped in ship attack

Seven crew members aboard a supply ship for the oil industry in Equatorial Guinea were kidnapped when "pirates" attacked their vessel, the oil and gas ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The US oil giant ExxonMobil reported that the supply ship Warden, which it was chartered from the oil services firm Swire, was attacked on Wednesday in the country's territorial waters, it said.

The 15-member crew comprised nationals from South Africa, the Philippines, Serbia, and Cameroon.

