Equatorial Guinea says seven seamen kidnapped in ship attack
Seven crew members aboard a supply ship for the oil industry in Equatorial Guinea were kidnapped when "pirates" attacked their vessel, the oil and gas ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The US oil giant ExxonMobil reported that the supply ship Warden, which it was chartered from the oil services firm Swire, was attacked on Wednesday in the country's territorial waters, it said.
The 15-member crew comprised nationals from South Africa, the Philippines, Serbia, and Cameroon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Exxonmobil
- Equatorial Guinea
- Malabo
- Swire
- South Africa
- Cameroon
- Serbia
- Philippines
