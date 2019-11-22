U.S. imposes sanctions on Iran's information minister
The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's information minister, Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, a pressure tactic after Tehran shut down internet access to help stifle protests against fuel price hikes.
The U.S. Treasury announced the sanctions move on its website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
