International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-South African Airways inks deal to end eight-day strike

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:09 IST
UPDATE 4-South African Airways inks deal to end eight-day strike
Image Credit: Wikipedia

South African Airways (SAA) signed a wage deal with trade unions on Friday to end an eight-day strike that brought the cash-strapped state airline to the brink of collapse.

SAA said it would restore its flight schedule to normal over the weekend and promised to delay talks with unions on job cuts until the end of January. Three of SAA's largest trade unions agreed to a 5.9% pay rise for the financial year that began in April, with the first salary increase in February 2020 and back payments in March and April if the airline has sufficient funds.

That was a similar deal to the one offered before two of the unions launched a strike on Nov. 15, making it a victory for SAA and government officials trying to curb steep financial losses at the airline. Some airline staff had returned to work during the strike as they were not paid while out on industrial action. The South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA), the unions that led the strike, had pushed for an 8% salary increase.

Workers belonging to another union, the National Transport Movement, which didn't participate in the strike, will receive the same 5.9% increase. "We are therefore pleased to announce that we are calling off all strike action at SAA and SAAT (South African Airways Technical) with immediate effect, due to the fact that we have settled on a wage offer," the unions said in a statement.

SAA said it would operate a near normal flight schedule on Saturday and a full schedule on Sunday. The strike had cost the airline about 50 million rand ($3.41 million) a day.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has made turning around ailing state companies such as SAA a priority as he tries to revive economic growth and steady the country's public finances after a ruinous decade under his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. He has found it hard to make much headway, given fierce opposition from unions and a broad cross-section of society that is deeply suspicious of moves that could weaken the hand of the state in the economy.

But there have been some signs recently that officials are starting to take a tougher line on loss-making state entities. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said this week that the government could provide no more financial support to SAA, after more than 20 billion rand ($1.4 billion) of bailouts in the past three years.

SAA has pleaded for the government to sanction more state guarantees to allow it to unlock new bank loans, but so far those guarantees haven't been forthcoming. Earlier this month SAA said it could cut almost 20% of its 5,000 employees.

Investors and ratings agencies want to see evidence that the government is serious about tackling runaway spending. S&P Global Ratings, one of two agencies to have South Africa's debt in sub-investment grade, is due to publish a rating review later on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Three dead after Colombia protests, tear gas used in renewed confrontations

Three people were killed following Thursday protest marches across Colombia, the defense minister said, and widespread public transportation problems plagued cities on Friday amid calls for another protest. More than 250,000 people marched ...

Ebola death unlinks to chain of transmission risks reversing major gains

Amid multiple deadly attacks on civilians by armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo DRC, an Ebola death unlinked to any chain of transmission risks reversing major gains against the epidemic, which is now down to just ...

UPDATE 3-Euro zone bond yields decline, benchmark German Bund yields see biggest fall in over a week

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. Safe-haven German...

New energy label norms: Five-star refrigerators to cost Rs 6,000 more, says CEAMA

The new energy labelling norms, which will be effective from January next year, are expected to make manufacturing of five-star refrigerators costlier by up to Rs 6,000, industry body CEAMA said. The labelling guidelines will mandate the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019