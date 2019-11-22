International Development News
Development News Edition

US Treasury Dept. sanctions Iran's Information minister over internet restrictions

The United States Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Asari Jahromi for his role in the Iranian regime's wide-scale internet censorship.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:07 IST
US Treasury Dept. sanctions Iran's Information minister over internet restrictions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The United States Treasury Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Asari Jahromi for his role in the Iranian regime's wide-scale internet censorship. Internet access in Iran, managed by Jahromi's ministry, was blocked for several days in November based upon what Iranian authorities described as national security concerns in the wake of anti-regime protests throughout the country.

The recent blocking of the Internet follows a pattern similar to the one in 2017 and 2018. Jahromi, who is a former employee of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence, has advanced the Iranian regime's policy of repressive internet censorship since he took office in mid-2017 and has also been involved in surveillance against opposition activists. "Iran's leaders know that a free and open internet exposes their illegitimacy, so they seek to censor internet access to quell anti-regime protests," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

"We are sanctioning Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology for restricting internet access, including to popular messaging applications that help tens of millions of Iranians stay connected to each other and the outside world," he added. The Department also said that Jahromi's ministry has "worked to block access to online censorship circumvention tools", also referred to as anti-filtering tools, such as virtual private networks.

"Jahromi played a role in launching Iran's National Information Network (NIN), which has enhanced the Iranian government's ability to monitor, restrict, and completely block internet usage in Iran," it read. The sanctions will now block all properties and interests in property of this person that are in the United States or in the possession or control of any US persons or place it under the seizure of Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within (or transiting) the country that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Just in time for Christmas, wooden manger relics heading from Rome to Bethlehem - Palestinians

Wooden relics said to be from the manger that held the infant Jesus will be returned from Rome to Bethlehem in time for the Christmas season, Palestinian officials said on Friday.Bethlehems mayor, Anton Salman, told the Palestinian news age...

Manipur: 2 CRPF jawans injured in grenade attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack near Thangmeiband Improvement Club outside Manipur Assembly complex. The incident took place at around 515 pm. The grenade is suspected to have been lobbed by ...

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmis mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93. Kaifis son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and...

Army deserter held for cheating defence personnel

A former Army personnel has been arrested from near the New Delhi Railway Station here for cheating gullible armymen travelling in trains, said police. The input was received from the Military Intelligence that Hemant Kumar was involved in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019