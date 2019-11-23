International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-British Airways, union agree pay deal to settle dispute - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:05 IST
UPDATE 1-British Airways, union agree pay deal to settle dispute - source
Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways and its pilots' union BALPA have reached an agreement to end a pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

BALPA had written to members saying it had struck a deal with BA over pilot pay and urged members to vote to accept the deal, the source said. "We welcome this positive step," a BA spokeswoman said.

As part of the agreement, BA agreed to insert an inflation protection clause to its previous pay offer of an 11.5% rise over three years, the Financial Times reported. The airline also offered improvements to working conditions, rostering and flight bonuses, the report added.

British Airways pilots went on strike for 48 hours in September, grounding 1,700 flights in a dispute. BA, part of International Consolidated Airlines Group , said in September that the strikes had cost it 137 million euros ($151 million).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019