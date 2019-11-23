International Development News
Development News Edition

Bodies of 6 migrants washed ashore in Libya: IOM

Bodies of six migrants have washed ashore in the Libyan city of Khoms, while around 90 European-bound migrants were rescued by the Libyan coast guard, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 06:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 06:55 IST
Bodies of 6 migrants washed ashore in Libya: IOM
In recent years, thousands of migrants have lost their lives after undertaking dangerous sea travel on overcrowded rubber boats in a bid to escape the turmoil in their own country.. Image Credit: ANI

Bodies of six migrants have washed ashore in the Libyan city of Khoms, while around 90 European-bound migrants were rescued by the Libyan coast guard, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday. "At least 6 bodies of migrants washed up on the shore of Khums, Libya this morning. Some 90 others were just picked up by the Libyan coast guard," the IOM tweeted.

The port city of Khoms is located about 120 kilometres east of the country's capital Tripoli. In recent years, thousands of migrants have lost their lives after undertaking dangerous sea travel on overcrowded rubber boats in a bid to escape the turmoil in their own country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Nicaraguan mothers who waged hunger strike in church taken to hospital

A group of nine Nicaraguan mothers whose hunger strike became emblematic of protests roiling the Central American country were transported on Friday to a hospital in stable condition, according to a doctor treating the group and a Reuters w...

Tennis-Murray a doubt for Britain's clash with Spain

British Davis Cup captain said Andy Murray may be left out of Saturdays Davis Cup semi-final against Spain as the former world number one is not in his best condition.The 32-year-old Murray, who returned from hip surgery in June, made heavy...

UPDATE 4-Thousands gather for renewed Colombia protests, curfew called in Bogota

Thousands of Colombians gathered for renewed protests on Friday and sporadic looting erupted in several parts of the capital Bogota, after mass marches on Thursday ended in three deaths. More than 250,000 people marched on Thursday to expre...

Texas teacher faces backlash for telling student to 'speak English'

A Latino civil rights group on Friday called for a Texas teacher to be banned from instructing students after she was shown on video appearing to tell a Latino high school pupil to speak English were in America. The video, which was posted ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019