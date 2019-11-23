Two killed in North Waziristan landmine blast

Two people were killed in a landmine blast in an agriculture field in northwest Pakistan's North Waziristan, police officials said on Saturday.

The explosive material, dumped in a field in Zindi Ali Khel area under Janikhel Police Station jurisdiction in Bannu district, detonated on Friday night, police said.

A case was registered and investigation has started. No arrests have been made so far.

