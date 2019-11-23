International Development News
Development News Edition

Real time NASA satellite data may help cut disaster response time, cost: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:44 IST
Real time NASA satellite data may help cut disaster response time, cost: Study

Emergency responders could cut costs and save time by using near-real-time satellite data along with other decision-making tools after a flooding disaster, according to a study by NASA. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science, estimated the value of using satellite data in disaster scenarios.

The researchers from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center calculated the time that could have been saved if ambulance drivers and other emergency responders had near-real-time information about flooded roads, using the 2011 Southeast Asian floods as a case study. They investigated the value of near-real-time information on flooded roadways by estimating how much time could have been saved if first responders had satellite-based maps that showed roads inundated with flood.

The researchers calculated how access to this data could have helped in the aftermath of the 2011 flooding of Southeast Asia's Mekong River basin which inundated and destroyed millions of acres of crops, displacing millions of people, and killing hundreds. In earlier studies, researchers had developed an algorithm to estimate the depth of floodwater from space-based observations, and combined this data with information on local infrastructure, population, and land cover.

Using the algorithm, they could calculate the disaster risk for the Mekong river basin region in Bangkok, Thailand. In the current study, the researchers estimated the depth of floodwater using data from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), and land cover from the NASA-USGS Landsat satellites.

They also used data from NASA's Socioeconomic Data and Applications Center (SEDAC) and OpenStreetMap -- an open-access geographic data source -- to gauge a region's infrastructure, road and population. "We chose data that represented what we would know within a couple hours of the event," said Perry Oddo, an associate scientist at Goddard.

Using the data, the researchers charted the most direct routes between emergency dispatch sites and areas in need, without flooding information. Then they generated new routes avoiding the most highly flooded areas by adding near-real-time flooding information.

The study noted that the direct routes contained nearly 16 kilometers of flooded roadways in their recommendations. However, the routes incorporating flood information were longer, but avoided all highly flooded areas.

These routes, the researchers said, contained just about eight kilometers of affected roadways. According to the researchers, these new routes were about nine minutes faster than their flooded counterparts on average.

If these routes had been taken instead, the researchers said the region may have averted loss by millions of dollars. According to a previous study in Southeast Asia, they said, reducing emergency vehicles' response time by just one minute per trip over the course of a year may save up to USD 50 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

We have electoral, moral mandate to form govt in Maharashtra: BJP

The BJP on Saturday asserted that it had the electoral and moral mandate to form a government in Maharashtra and brushed aside the criticism of its alliance with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who was accused by the saffron party in the past of cor...

Rift within Pawar family helped BJP execute its Plan B

The BJP leadership seems to have cashed in on a simmering feud within NCP patriarch Sharad Pawars family by managing an overnight coup just as final contours of a coalition between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena to form government in Mahar...

UPDATE 4-'Time to calm down': Hong Kong protests simmer ahead of local elections

An uneasy calm settled over Hong Kong on Saturday as the city prepared to go to the polls for local elections seen as a referendum on months of anti-government protests, after weeks of especially violent clashes between police and demonstra...

Woman killed,four injured as speeding car falls off flyover

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off a flyover here on Saturday, police said. The car, occupied only by the driver, was moving at 104 kmph on the flyover at Biodiversity Junction and it w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019