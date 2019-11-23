International Development News
Development News Edition

Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 17:53 IST
Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least 10 people were killed and 25 wounded when a car bomb exploded on Saturday in a Syrian border town seized by Turkish-backed forces last month, witnesses and a rescuer said. Tel Abyad was one of two border towns that saw some of the heaviest fightings when Ankara launched its cross-border offensive on Oct. 9 targeting Kurdish YPG forces in northeast Syria.

The YPG -- which Ankara considers a terrorist group because of its ties to PKK Kurdish militants in southeast Turkey -- had for years been allied to the United States in the fight against Islamic State. Turkey began the incursion after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. troops out of the area. Saturday's blast caused extensive damage to a main street in Tel Abyad, sending thick smoke into the air above the wreckage, videos posted on social media showed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said four civilians from the same family were among those killed by the explosion, which the local council said residents blamed on the YPG and PKK. Turkey's Defence Ministry also accused the YPG of carrying out the attack, which it said had killed three people and wounded 20, while a senior spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused "Turkish-backed mercenaries" of being responsible.

"After expelling the majority of Kurds, looting almost all the shops and houses in this Kurdish district of Tel Abyad, Turkish-backed mercenaries are now attempting to displace the remaining Kurdish population from their homes by random explosions in civilian areas," Mustafa Bali, the head of SDF's media office, said on Twitter. Similar car blasts frequently hit crowded civilian areas in the mainly Arab populated towns near the border with Turkey, which are under the control of Turkish-backed forces.

The Kurdish-led forces say its fighters are engaged in a guerrilla campaign against Turkish forces but denies targeting civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-'Time to calm down': Hong Kong protests simmer ahead of local elections

An uneasy calm settled over Hong Kong on Saturday as the city prepared to go to the polls for local elections seen as a referendum on months of anti-government protests, after weeks of especially violent clashes between police and demonstra...

Woman killed,four injured as speeding car falls off flyover

A woman was killed and four others were injured when a car rammed a divider and fell off a flyover here on Saturday, police said. The car, occupied only by the driver, was moving at 104 kmph on the flyover at Biodiversity Junction and it w...

Afghan traveller held with Rs 10L worth dollars at IGI

An Afghan passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in unauthorised manner, officials said. They said the traveller,&#160;Bakhtyari Waheedulla...

'Black chapter' in India's history, BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Cong on Maha govt

The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a black chapter in Indias history and asserted that the BJP acted as a contract killer of democracy by forming an illegitimate government in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019