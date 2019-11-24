International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Plane crashes in eastern DR Congo with about 17 passengers on board

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 14:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Plane crashes in eastern DR Congo with about 17 passengers on board

A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed on Sunday in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing several people, the provincial governor's office said. The plane, operated by the local company Busy Bee, crashed during takeoff for a flight to the city of Beni, North Kivu Governor Carly Nzanzu Kasivita's office said in a statement. The number of fatalities was not yet clear.

Busy Bee was not available for comment. Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance. All Congolese commercial carriers, including Busy Bee, are banned from operating in the European Union.

A cargo plane departing from the same airport crashed an hour after take-off in October, killing all eight passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK finance minister Javid promises "very detailed costings" of Conservative manifesto

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday the governing Conservative Party would deliver a very detailed costings document at the launch of its election manifesto, promising to lower the countrys debt.We are also announcing the tr...

Taufel pens book, recalls how he survived 2009 Lahore attack

The 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan teams bus in Lahore not only changed his life, but the lives of many others and also the global game of cricket, says Simon Taufel, who was an umpire in that ill-fated match and survived the strike. ...

Loanzen gets funding from Zephyr Peacock India

Loanzen, a start-up that provides financial solutions to the logistics industry, on Sunday said it has raised funding from Zephyr Peacock India Growth Fund. However, it didnt disclose the funding amount.Existing investor Kae Capital also pa...

AIFF suspends three players for on-field incident during FC Goa vs NE United match

All India Football Federations Disciplinary Committee on Sunday handed out suspensions to FC Goa players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous along with NorthEast United defender Kai Heerings for misconduct during the Indian Super League matc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019