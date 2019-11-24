Two more Iraqi protesters shot dead in south: official

Two more Iraqi anti-government protesters were killed on Sunday in clashes in the country's south, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said, raising the day's death toll to four. About 50 more demonstrators were wounded near the key southern port of Umm Qasr, the commission added.

An AFP correspondent said security forces fired live rounds at protesters trying to block access to the port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)