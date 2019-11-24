Blast in Kabul leaves 1 foreign national dead

One foreign national was killed while five people sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack near Makrorayan area in the Afghan capital on Sunday evening, the Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The blast, which occurred in Kabul's police district 9 (PD9), is said to have targeted a UN vehicle, Tolo News reported after quoting a spokesman for the ministry, Nusrat Rahimi.

Eyewitnesses said the number of casualties was higher than reported by the ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)