Seven police officers injured during brawl in Birmingham

At least seven police officers were injured when a brawl broke out in a cinema hall in Birmingham, police said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday evening when the brawl, involving three teenagers, broke out in the Star city cinema hall in Birmingham.

While the exact reason behind the brawl was not known yet, the police has arrested five teenagers, including a 13-year old girl. "Seven police officers sustained facial injuries during the incident at Star City. There were more than 100 people at the cinema hall when the fight broke out," the West Midlands police officials said.

"Two machetes and a knife were seized," they said. According to the authorities five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting the police.

"Another 14-year old boy was arrested on suspicion of obstructing police," they said. "This was a major outbreak of trouble which left families who were just trying to enjoy a night out at the cinema understandably frightened," Superintendent Ian Green said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)